House Democrats fire a warning shot after the White House...
Top Democrats from the House Judiciary Committee warned the White House that if President Donald Trump blocks former FBI Director James Comey from testifying in a hearing, they would consider it an effort to "obstruct the truth from both Congress and the American people." The possibility of Trump invoking his executive privilege first materialized after White House counselor Kellyanne Conway acknowledged in an interview that Comey's testimony would be a "clarifying moment," but when it came to invoking executive privilege, said that "the president will make that decision."
