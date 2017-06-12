Hotpoint Advises Customers to Check Fridge-Freezers Following Grenfell Fire
Hotpoint is urging customers who purchased FF175BP or FF175BG models of its fridge-freezers to check their model numbers for safety reasons after British officials identified the appliance as the culprit responsible for sparking the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 79 people in London earlier this month. Whirlpool Corp. owns Hotpoint, which said that 64,000 units of the product were created during a three-year span between 2006 and 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m...
|5 hr
|Obamacare
|2
|A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|11
|2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G...
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market...
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|7 kinds of food make hair healthier
|Wed
|emilyliu009
|1
|What fruit is good to eat in the morning?
|Wed
|emilyliu009
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC