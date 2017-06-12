Hotpoint Advises Customers to Check Fridge-Freezers Following Grenfell Fire

Hotpoint is urging customers who purchased FF175BP or FF175BG models of its fridge-freezers to check their model numbers for safety reasons after British officials identified the appliance as the culprit responsible for sparking the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 79 people in London earlier this month. Whirlpool Corp. owns Hotpoint, which said that 64,000 units of the product were created during a three-year span between 2006 and 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.