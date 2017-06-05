Here's How Theresa May Could Lose Her...

Here's How Theresa May Could Lose Her Job By Winning the Election

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May could found herself in the rare position of winning today's general election -- a snap poll she called while holding a commanding lead only 8 weeks ago -- but losing the top job in British politics thanks to a stumbling campaign. Polls have opened in the U.K.'s snap election, but with the direction of the results only expected around 2 am local time Friday, a day of speculation lies ahead for investors.

