HBC cutting 2,000 jobs amid reorganization

HBC is cutting roughly 2,000 jobs as part of a reorganization as the retailer reported lower quarterly sales and earnings. The company said the cuts, which include some that had been announced back in February, will make it more nimble and streamline its decision making.

