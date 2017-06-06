Gunshots Fired At Notre-Dame In Paris...

Gunshots Fired At Notre-Dame In Paris After Attack On Policeman: Reports

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Police in Paris are warning the public to stay away from Notre-Dame cathedral Tuesday afternoon local time, after reports of gunshots and panic, according to the BBC . A man tried to hit a police officer with a hammer, and an officer responded, and the attacker has been shot and wounded, Le Figaro reported .

Chicago, IL

