Gunshots Fired At Notre-Dame In Paris After Attack On Policeman: Reports
Police in Paris are warning the public to stay away from Notre-Dame cathedral Tuesday afternoon local time, after reports of gunshots and panic, according to the BBC . A man tried to hit a police officer with a hammer, and an officer responded, and the attacker has been shot and wounded, Le Figaro reported .
