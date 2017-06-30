Gunman Shoots at Least 3 in NYC Hospital

Authorities in New York City are responding to an active shooter situation at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, where at least three people are said to have been shot, NBC reports. Get ready Tesla fanboys: Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said Friday there would be "news on Sunday" about the company's much anticipated Model 3. While that's all fine and good, what Musk won't tell people is how his electric car company may be speeding toward a monopoly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.