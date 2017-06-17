Grand theft avocado: 3 arrested in $300K California theft
Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says they were arrested Wednesday, charged with grand theft of fruit and are jailed for lack of $250,000 bail each.
