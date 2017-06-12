Grain lower, livestock mixed
Wheat for July lost 3.25 cents at 4.6125 a bushel; July corn fell 6 cents at 3.6275 bushel; July oats was off 1.50 cents at $2.5725 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 14.75 cents at $9.04 a bushel. Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m...
|2 hr
|Obamacare
|2
|A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|11
|2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G...
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market...
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|7 kinds of food make hair healthier
|Wed
|emilyliu009
|1
|What fruit is good to eat in the morning?
|Wed
|emilyliu009
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC