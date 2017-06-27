Google's Record Fine May Boost Old Foes' Claims of Abuse
For dozens of companies that have brought lawsuits claiming Google effectively crushed them by abusing its dominance in internet searches, Tuesday's announcement will likely ease their attempts to show their much larger rival improperly boosted its business at their expense. The decision could resurrect lawsuits stayed by national regulators awaiting the commission's ruling.
