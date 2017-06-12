Google's Pending Billion Dollar-Plus EU Fine Could Point to a Hard Line In Other Disputes
It has hardly been a secret that the EU has been taking a markedly harder line on Alphabet Inc./Google over the last couple of years than U.S. regulators since Margrethe Vestager took over as head of the EU's antitrust agency in 2014. And so it's not too shocking that the agency appears set to impose a hefty fine on the web giant for allegedly unfairly promoting its Google Shopping ads relative to third-party shopping services.
