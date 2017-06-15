Goods made by child labourers floodin...

Goods made by child labourers flooding into Canada: World Vision

A report from World Vision Canada suggests imports of so-called risky goods into this country totalled $34 billion last year, up from $26 billion in 2012. A new report says Canadians could be unwittingly purchasing billions in dollars of goods made by child labourers in other parts of the world.

Chicago, IL

