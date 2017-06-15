Goods made by child labourers flooding into Canada: World Vision
A report from World Vision Canada suggests imports of so-called risky goods into this country totalled $34 billion last year, up from $26 billion in 2012. A new report says Canadians could be unwittingly purchasing billions in dollars of goods made by child labourers in other parts of the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|water pedal bikes for sale
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|fun fairground rides
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|For Sale Funfair Ride
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|Used paddle boats
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|amusement rides kayak
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|jump trampoline indoor amusement equipment
|4 hr
|sky5216
|1
|crazy jump trampoline
|4 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC