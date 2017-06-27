Global Ransomware Attack: Reckitt Benckiser Falls Victim To Attack
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc said Wednesday it had fallen victim to the Petya ransomware virsus, adding its name to a list of companies including AP Moerller-Maersk AS and advertising agency WPP plc . "The virus is highly potent - it's being investigated by Government agencies and the major security and technology firms, and there remains only a limited understanding of it and only one firm recommendation on how to cope with it," the consumer goods giant said Wednesday, June 28. "Although we are working round the clock to minimise the impact on customers and suppliers, we do anticipate that some markets will experience delays in shipping and invoicing," it added.
