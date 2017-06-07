Girl, daughter of NBC vice president, killed; dad arrested
A man was accused on Wednesday of suffocating his 7-year-old daughter, whose mother is an NBC vice president who separated from him but shared custody with him. Police officers called to a Westchester County home on Tuesday said they found the man, Neil White, bleeding with wounds on his forearms and the girl, Gabrielle White, dead in her bed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|elephant trackless train
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|mini trains thomas
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|battery operated car for child
|5 hr
|sky5216
|1
|child's battery operated car
|5 hr
|sky5216
|1
|electric ferris wheel
|5 hr
|sky5216
|1
|good quality tea cup ride
|5 hr
|sky5216
|1
|amusement park teacup ride
|5 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC