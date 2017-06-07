Girl, daughter of NBC vice president,...

Girl, daughter of NBC vice president, killed; dad arrested

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A man was accused on Wednesday of suffocating his 7-year-old daughter, whose mother is an NBC vice president who separated from him but shared custody with him. Police officers called to a Westchester County home on Tuesday said they found the man, Neil White, bleeding with wounds on his forearms and the girl, Gabrielle White, dead in her bed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
elephant trackless train 3 hr sky5216 1
mini trains thomas 3 hr sky5216 1
battery operated car for child 5 hr sky5216 1
child's battery operated car 5 hr sky5216 1
electric ferris wheel 5 hr sky5216 1
good quality tea cup ride 5 hr sky5216 1
amusement park teacup ride 5 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,603,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC