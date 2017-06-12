France's Macron Marches to Another Vi...

France's Macron Marches to Another Victory

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

The fourth and final round of French national elections concluded over the weekend, clearing a major milestone in the year of falling political uncertainty. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist La Republique En Marche! party and its ally, the Democratic Movement , gained a clear majority in the National Assembly after winning 61% of the seats in the second round of the French parliamentary election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... 5 hr BHM5267 11
2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G... 13 hr Tina 1
Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market... 13 hr Tina 1
Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017 13 hr Tina 1
7 kinds of food make hair healthier Wed emilyliu009 1
What fruit is good to eat in the morning? Wed emilyliu009 1
Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ... Jun 19 Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC