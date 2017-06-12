Former real estate mogul Robert Campeau dead at 93

Robert Campeau smiles as he announces his company's takeover of Federated Department Stores in a 1988 file photo. Campeau, the former real estate mogul who once controlled the Bloomingdale's and Macy's department store chains in the United States, has died at 93. Robert Campeau, the former real estate mogul who once controlled the Bloomingdale's and Macy's department store chains in the United States, has died at 93. Born near Sudbury, Ont., he started a construction company in 1953 and went on to amass a fortune in the real estate development business, with holdings in Ottawa, Toronto, California, Texas and Florida.

