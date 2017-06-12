Former ORMC resident holds on to broken car after Pulse shooting
A year after wrapping his Infiniti to memorialize the victims of the Pulse shooting tragedy, former ORMC resident Dr. Nicholas Sakis, has held on to the car, even though it's been broken. A year after wrapping his Infiniti to memorialize the victims of the Pulse shooting tragedy, former ORMC resident Dr. Nicholas Sakis, has held on to the car, even though it's been broken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|newest rides for sale
|2 hr
|sky5216
|1
|seahorse theme carousel for sale
|2 hr
|sky5216
|1
|inflatable boats for sale
|2 hr
|sky5216
|1
|used samba balloon ride for sale
|2 hr
|sky5216
|1
|used tea cup ride for sale
|2 hr
|sky5216
|1
|inflatable water slide on sale
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|battery operated children's ride
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC