Former ORMC resident holds on to broken car after Pulse shooting

A year after wrapping his Infiniti to memorialize the victims of the Pulse shooting tragedy, former ORMC resident Dr. Nicholas Sakis, has held on to the car, even though it's been broken. A year after wrapping his Infiniti to memorialize the victims of the Pulse shooting tragedy, former ORMC resident Dr. Nicholas Sakis, has held on to the car, even though it's been broken.

