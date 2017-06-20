Ford to Save $1 Billion Building Focus in China Instead of Mexico
Ford Motor Co. is canceling controversial plans to build the Focus small car in Mexico, saving $1 billion by ending North American production entirely and importing the model mostly from China after next year.
