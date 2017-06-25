For Grieving Parents, Trump Is 'Speaking for the Dead' on Immigration

The families could reel off all the times they had called the media and written to Washington, but after all that trying, they had never heard anyone who mattered say anything like it: Most Mexican immigrants, Donald J. Trump declared in his first campaign speech, were "rapists" who were "bringing drugs, bringing crime" across the border. Now he had come to meet them, the families of people killed by undocumented immigrants, and they wanted to tell him he was right.

