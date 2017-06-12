Fiat Chrysler recalls 297,000 Dodge m...

Fiat Chrysler recalls 297,000 Dodge minivans because air bag can inflate unexpectedly

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly. The recall covers Windsor-made Dodge Grand Caravans from 2011 and 2012.

