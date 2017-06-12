Fiat Chrysler recalls 297,000 Dodge minivans because air bag can inflate unexpectedly
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly. The recall covers Windsor-made Dodge Grand Caravans from 2011 and 2012.
