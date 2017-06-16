FedEx tops Street 4Q forecasts

FedEx tops Street 4Q forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

FedEx Corp. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.02 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.75 per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... 39 min BHM5267 5
7 kinds of food make hair healthier 4 hr emilyliu009 1
What fruit is good to eat in the morning? 4 hr emilyliu009 1
Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ... Mon Tina 1
Walmart VS Amazon Prediction Jun 17 BobbyPdd 2
News More people are voluntarily seeking help for ma... Jun 17 Humanspirit 2
EMEA Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment Market Repor... Jun 16 Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,742 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC