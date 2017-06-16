FedEx tops Street 4Q forecasts
FedEx Corp. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.02 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.75 per share.
