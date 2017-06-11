Fear of losing blueberry growers as p...

Fear of losing blueberry growers as prices drop, crop soars

Read more: Fox News

Members of Maine's agriculture industry and state government fear the possibility of losing blueberry growers due to a depression in prices that has made growing the beloved crop a less reliable way to make a living. Wild blueberries are a Maine tradition on par with lobsters and lighthouses, but prices to farmers have plunged from nearly a dollar a pound in 2011 to around 25 to 30 cents per pound last year.

