FCC issues $120M fine for - neighbor spoof' robocalls
On June 22, 2017, the Federal Communications Commission announced its intent to fine a Miami man $120 million for a scheme to get robocalls through to consumers by "spoofing" numbers for caller ID suggesting the calls were coming from neighbors. less On June 22, 2017, the Federal Communications Commission announced its intent to fine a Miami man $120 million for a scheme to get robocalls through to consumers by "spoofing" numbers for caller ID ... more The Federal Communications Commission is fining a Miami man $120 million, stating he generated 96 million robocalls 'spoofed' to appear on caller ID screens as though they were coming from neighbors of those answering the phone.
