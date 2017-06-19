FCC fines Miami man $120 million for ...

FCC fines Miami man $120 million for making more than 100 million spoofed robocalls

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday announced a $120 million fine against a Miami man accused of making more than 100 million spoofed robocalls in a three-month span. According to the FCC, Adrian Abramovich used those spoofed calls to trick consumers into listening to his advertising messages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09) Sat Miss rivers 109
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Sat Sada Baby 35
Rotary Piling Rig, Squeezing Under Reamer, Diap... Fri xcmgreman 1
Foundation Construction Machinery, Drilling Flu... Fri xcmgreman 1
Horizontal Directional Drilling, Mait, Soilmec ... Fri xcmgreman 1
China Foundation Machinery, Environmental Machi... Fri xcmgreman 1
How do you report crime on the map Fri Anita Lynn 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,334 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC