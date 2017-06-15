Europe to U.K.: Sorry About the Election, But When Does Brexit Start Again?

European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker, on Friday, called on Britain not to delay the start of Brexit negotiations, despite the shock outcome of the general election that left Prime minister Theresa May without the "strong and stable" majority she hoped would give her a mandate for a tough line in talks with Brussels. "As far as the Commission is concerned we can open negotiations tomorrow morning at half past nine," Juncker told reporters in Prague, where he was attending a conference on European defense.

