Estates of Madoff's Dead Sons Reach $...

Estates of Madoff's Dead Sons Reach $23 Million U.S. Accord

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The estates of Bernard Madoff's dead sons have reached an agreement with the U.S. government to hand over a combined $23 million to victims of his Ponzi scheme, resolving an eight-year legal battle over the remnants of fortunes they amassed at their father's bogus securities firm. Mark Madoff committed suicide in 2010, and his younger brother, Andrew, died of cancer four years later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bc seafood expo 25 min Mona Day 1
Grain Sorghum Seed Market Report 2017 8 hr Tina 1
Forage Sorghum Seed Market Report 2017 8 hr Tina 1
News Congress backs bill on customer rights for onli... (Nov '16) 16 hr Rosedala 6
Amazon to Buy Whole Foods for #13.7 Billion 20 hr SummerBB8 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Mon Cashhh 38
Meet Black and White Singles For Dating Sun Danawhite 4
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,254 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC