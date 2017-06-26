Estates of Madoff's Dead Sons Reach $23 Million U.S. Accord
The estates of Bernard Madoff's dead sons have reached an agreement with the U.S. government to hand over a combined $23 million to victims of his Ponzi scheme, resolving an eight-year legal battle over the remnants of fortunes they amassed at their father's bogus securities firm. Mark Madoff committed suicide in 2010, and his younger brother, Andrew, died of cancer four years later.
