Doctor arrested at Trump hotel on gun...

Doctor arrested at Trump hotel on gun charges due in court

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The tip received by police was vague, but potentially dire: a Pennsylvania physician was on his way to the nation's capital with a carload of weapons, planning to visit the president. As a result, Bryan Moles , 43, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested on weapons charges after checking in to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, a few blocks from the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spinning tea cup rides for sale 10 hr sky5216 1
chair swing rides 10 hr sky5216 1
kiddie train track ride 11 hr sky5216 1
Surf’s Up Ride For Sale 11 hr sky5216 1
For sale water park rides 11 hr sky5216 1
UK Carding Community (May '11) 12 hr problem 7
Global Polyphenols Industry Market Research Rep... 13 hr QYResearchNews 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,442,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC