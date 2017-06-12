DFS blames general election for dwind...

DFS blames general election for dwindling demand

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

DFS Furniture has blamed the general election for contributing to a sharp slowdown in demand and warned that full-year profit will miss forecasts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Markets Unmoved After GOP Baseball Shooting 8 hr Putins Glock Holster 3
coin operated kiddie ride 12 hr sky5216 1
pirate ship kiddie ride 12 hr sky5216 1
swing ride amusement park 12 hr sky5216 1
theme park roller coaster 12 hr sky5216 1
tourist train ride on carnival 12 hr sky5216 1
track train funfair ride 12 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC