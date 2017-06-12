Deutsche Bank Said to Offer Ex-Managers Portion of Bonuses

Deutsche Bank AG Chairman Paul Achleitner has offered a good news-bad news deal to former management board members: We'll pay the unvested portion of your bonuses if you give up claims to payments withheld by the lender. The proposal is meeting resistance from some ex-board members with a larger share of the suspended bonus payments, said three people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

