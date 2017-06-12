Deutsche Bank Said to Offer Ex-Managers Portion of Bonuses
Deutsche Bank AG Chairman Paul Achleitner has offered a good news-bad news deal to former management board members: We'll pay the unvested portion of your bonuses if you give up claims to payments withheld by the lender. The proposal is meeting resistance from some ex-board members with a larger share of the suspended bonus payments, said three people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Tokenization Market Size, Status and For...
|5 hr
|Tina
|1
|Global Text Analytics Market Size, Status and F...
|5 hr
|Tina
|1
|newest rides for sale
|8 hr
|sky5216
|1
|seahorse theme carousel for sale
|8 hr
|sky5216
|1
|inflatable boats for sale
|8 hr
|sky5216
|1
|used samba balloon ride for sale
|8 hr
|sky5216
|1
|used tea cup ride for sale
|8 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC