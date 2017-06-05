Delta Sees No Impact on Bookings From...

Delta Sees No Impact on Bookings From London Terror Attacks

9 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Delta's chief financial officer said Wednesday that the carrier has seen no impact on bookings from recent terrorist attacks in Great Britain. "We've actually seen bookings in the summer have been remarkably resilient," said Paul Jacobson, who was speaking at the Deutsche Bank investor conference.

