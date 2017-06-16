Death Toll Rises To 30 After Massive ...

Death Toll Rises To 30 After Massive London Apartment Fire

The death toll has risen to 30 from this week's massive fire at a London apartment tower that also left dozens injured, Metropolitan Police said Friday . More people are expected to be confirmed dead, said Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy at a press briefing.

