Death Toll Rises To 30 After Massive London Apartment Fire
The death toll has risen to 30 from this week's massive fire at a London apartment tower that also left dozens injured, Metropolitan Police said Friday . More people are expected to be confirmed dead, said Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy at a press briefing.
