Death Toll Rises To 17 In London Apartment Fire

At least 17 people are now confirmed dead in the massive fire that hit an apartment tower in west London early Wednesday, and the death toll is expected to continue to rise, according to the Metropolitan Police. Thirty-seven people are still in hospital, with 17 of them still in critical condition, the police said in a post to Twitter .

