Death Toll Rises To 17 In London Apartment Fire
At least 17 people are now confirmed dead in the massive fire that hit an apartment tower in west London early Wednesday, and the death toll is expected to continue to rise, according to the Metropolitan Police. Thirty-seven people are still in hospital, with 17 of them still in critical condition, the police said in a post to Twitter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Markets Unmoved After GOP Baseball Shooting
|8 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|3
|coin operated kiddie ride
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|pirate ship kiddie ride
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|swing ride amusement park
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|theme park roller coaster
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|tourist train ride on carnival
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|track train funfair ride
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC