Conservatives Have 7-point Edge In YouGov's Final U.K. Election Projection
The final YouGov projection before Thursday's U.K. snap election predicts the Conservatives will prevail and gain seats in Parliament, though far fewer than predicted six weeks ago. According to the YouGov model , Conservatives will end up with 42% of the votes to Labour's 35%, with Liberal Democrats getting 10% and UKIP 5%.
