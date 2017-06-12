Congressman remains in 'critical' con...

Congressman remains in 'critical' condition after being shot...

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana remained in "critical" condition Wednesday night after sustaining a gunshot wound to the left hip when a gunman opened fire on Congress members and staff attending baseball practice earlier in the day. "The bullet travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding," read a statement from the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

