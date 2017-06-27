City watchdog cracks down on investme...

City watchdog cracks down on investment industry charges

10 hrs ago

Investors must be told an "all-in fee" to make charges more transparent amid a shake-up of the investment sector, the City regulator has confirmed. Yet, despite "sustained, high profits" for these firms, there was weak price competition and no link between higher fees and better performance.

