Child Suicide Bombers Kill at Least 9 in Cameroon

Two children between the ages of 10 and 15 walked into a refugee camp in Cameroon and detonated the explosives they were carrying Friday, killing at least 9 others, besides themselves, and wounding 30 others, Reuters reported Friday. The children posed as refugees to get into the camp, which was erected to house those displaced by the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency in Nigeria.

