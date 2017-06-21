Canadian Charged in US Airport Attack...

Canadian Charged in US Airport Attack Investigated as Terror

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

A Canadian man shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at the Flint airport on Wednesday, and referenced people being killed overseas during the attack that's now being investigated as an act of terrorism, federal officials said. Amor Ftouhi, 49, of Quebec, was immediately taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... 6 hr okimar 7
7 kinds of food make hair healthier 16 hr emilyliu009 1
What fruit is good to eat in the morning? 16 hr emilyliu009 1
Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ... Jun 19 Tina 1
Walmart VS Amazon Prediction Jun 17 BobbyPdd 2
News More people are voluntarily seeking help for ma... Jun 17 Humanspirit 2
EMEA Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment Market Repor... Jun 16 Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC