Canadian Charged in US Airport Attack Investigated as Terror
A Canadian man shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at the Flint airport on Wednesday, and referenced people being killed overseas during the attack that's now being investigated as an act of terrorism, federal officials said. Amor Ftouhi, 49, of Quebec, was immediately taken into custody.
