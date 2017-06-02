C Spire offers Wireless Emergency Alerts on its network
Wireless carriers voluntarily broadcast the Wireless Emergency Alerts over their networks in cooperation with state and federal authorities under the Commercial Mobile Alert System program, but only after extensive testing and certification by the Federal Emergency anagement Agency and the Federal Communications Commission . residents updated about weather threats during a rash of tornadoes, severe storms and flooding that swept through the state in recent months, killing 6 people, injuring 40 others and damaging thousands of homes and businesses.
