Buffett's firm to become Bank of America's biggest investor
Warren Buffett's company is likely to become Bank of America's largest investor soon because the bank received approval to boost its dividend. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holds warrants to buy 700 million shares of Bank of America stock.
