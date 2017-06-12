Bill Cosby's sexual assault was declared a mistrial - here's...

The sexual assault trial of 79-year-old comedian Bill Cosby - who was commonly known as "America's Dad" - was declared a mistrial on Saturday after jurors failed to reach a verdict after six days of testimony and closing arguments. Cosby stands charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault after he was accused of giving drugs to and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia back in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.