Bill Cosby's sexual assault was decla...

Bill Cosby's sexual assault was declared a mistrial - here's...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The sexual assault trial of 79-year-old comedian Bill Cosby - who was commonly known as "America's Dad" - was declared a mistrial on Saturday after jurors failed to reach a verdict after six days of testimony and closing arguments. Cosby stands charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault after he was accused of giving drugs to and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia back in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
self control small plane 3 hr sky5216 1
kids roller coaster 3 hr sky5216 1
insect train ride 3 hr sky5216 1
kids flying car 3 hr sky5216 1
pirate sliding 3 hr sky5216 1
kids ride frog jump 3 hr sky5216 1
mini flying chair 3 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,839,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC