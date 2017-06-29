Audit: Thousands of fake or dead peop...

Audit: Thousands of fake or dead people enrolled in government phone program

One in three people enrolled in a government-subsidized phone program might not qualify for the service, with thousands of accounts belonging to either fake or dead people, according to a government audit released Thursday. The oversight is costing taxpayers more than $100 million worth of improper payments per year, according to the audit by the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan federal watchdog.

Chicago, IL

