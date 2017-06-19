Asia shares higher in subdued trading after Wall Street rise

Asian shares were higher in subdued trading Monday, after Wall Street ended last week barely higher as Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods sent some retailer stocks downward. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.6 percent to 20,061.70 by early afternoon, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 percent to 5,791.10.

