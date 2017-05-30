As NYPD trained on mental illness, a ...

As NYPD trained on mental illness, a call ended in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, New York City Police Officer Lamont Edwards talks to actor Nathan Purdee during a Crisis Intervention Training class at the New York Police Department Police Academy, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
statek piracki rides 12 hr sky5216 1
vintage amusement train ride 13 hr sky5216 1
mini frisbee ride 13 hr sky5216 1
For Sale Giant Frisbee Ride 13 hr sky5216 1
six flags swing ride for sale 13 hr sky5216 1
electric basketball arcade machine 13 hr sky5216 1
trackless train in malls 13 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC