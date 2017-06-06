Amazon, Reddit, Etsy plan to protest for net neutrality
The Federal Communications Commission voted last month to move forward with a proposal to roll back net neutrality protections put in place during the Obama administration. The rules are intended to prevent Internet providers from speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites.
