All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go: Ringless Voicemail FCC Petition Withdrawn
In the face of significant opposition from virtually all quarters, All About The Message, LLC , has withdrawn its petition asking the Federal Communications Commission for a declaratory ruling that a prerecorded message delivered directly to a recipient's voicemail does not constitute a "call" subject to the restrictions of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act . During the FCC's open comment period, opponents of the ringless voicemail technology came out in full force against AATM's proposed ruling.
