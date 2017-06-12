a Nasa rocket is about to shoot colored clouds into space - ...

a Nasa rocket is about to shoot color...

NASA is about to launch a rocket that will puff out highly visible clouds of red and blue-green vapor into space. The rocket was supposed to launch on May 31, but bad weather and poor visibility pushed the mission back to Monday, June 12 , with a liftoff time between 9:04 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. EDT.

