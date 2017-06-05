A most Trumpian response to London's terror attack
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks during a vigil in Potters Fields Park to commemorate the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge and at Borough Market that killed seven people. The messages coming from President Trump's Twitter account and the one by the acting U.S. ambassador to Britain since the terror attack in London could not have been more different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Sphingolipids Sales Market Report 2017
|5 hr
|Tina
|1
|Global Cosmetic Fragrance Sales Market Report 2017
|5 hr
|Tina
|1
|used tagada ride for sale
|6 hr
|sky5216
|1
|mini roller coaster in backyard
|6 hr
|sky5216
|1
|water rides in disney
|6 hr
|sky5216
|1
|used jellyfish ride for sale
|6 hr
|sky5216
|1
|tagada funfair ride for sale
|6 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC