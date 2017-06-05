7 of 11 S&P Sector ETFs Set Post-Elec...

7 of 11 S&P Sector ETFs Set Post-Election Highs, While Energy Sets Post-Election Low

Technology sector has been the best performer since setting its post-election low. Stock market strength that began last week resulted in post-election highs for seven sector ETFs, while the energy sector set its post-election low.

