5 Government seeks dismissal of suit over Trump's businesses
Justice Department lawyers sought the dismissal Friday of a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments. In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, the government said none of the plaintiffs had suffered an injury that would give them standing to sue.
