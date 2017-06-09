5 Government seeks dismissal of suit ...

5 Government seeks dismissal of suit over Trump's businesses

Read more: The Washington Post

Justice Department lawyers sought the dismissal Friday of a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments. In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, the government said none of the plaintiffs had suffered an injury that would give them standing to sue.

