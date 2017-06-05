2 men arrested and charged over North...

2 men arrested and charged over Northern California warehouse...

Police in California on Monday arrested two men for their connection to a December warehouse fire in the city of Oakland that killed 36 people. Prosecutors have charged Derick Almena and Max Harris with involuntary manslaughter.

