16-year-old arrested in theft of gun from Massachusetts mall
Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of breaking into a Massachusetts sporting goods store at a mall and stealing a gun and ammunition. Police responded to an alarm at Dick's Sporting Goods at the Square One Mall in Saugus at about 4:30 a.m. Monday and found a front window broken.
